Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Dear players, Version 1.4 is officially live! 🎉

We’ve packed this update with a brand-new location, fresh outfits, new main story characters, and deeper storylines with Karlyn. Plus, we've made some system adjustments and optimizations to improve overall performance and stability.





👩‍🍳 New Characters





Quinn – A rebellious college girl

After an unexpected encounter, she ends up in a“partnership”with the player. She’s sharp-tongued and stubborn—think there’s a way to turn her attitude around?





Celia – A university student who refuses to be tied down by the academic system.

She’s out there all alone handing out surveys at the park... and yeah, her research topic might just have something to do with sex?!





SweetieBunny – The ultra-popular streaming idol

A viral star lighting up the net. Word is, if your donation’s big enough, you might just score a date with her?!





🍹 New Location





Park – A busy local hotspot with a naughty reputation among the exhibitionist crowd

Work out here to boost your stats, meet new ladies, and unlock steamier scenes with Karlyn!





👗 New Outfits





Tons of new outfits and outfit cards





👒 Accessories & Hats</h3>









♥️ New Actions





10 new secret memories

Plus 13 new caress-stage actions & 14 new insert-stage positions





👯‍♀️ Body Variety</h3>





New girls now feature more diverse body shapes—and yes, we’re working on letting players create their own character cards too!







⚙️ System Updates & Optimizations





Improved Rock-Paper-Scissors Gameplay – Lowered female characters' alcohol tolerance, plus added the “Mind Reading” skill, toggled in your notebook







Closet System Overhaul – Outfit application is now toggle-based and affects story animations, memory scenes, voyeur clips, and patrol events



Performance optimization – added DLSS and FSR (recommended to enable only one), adjusted visual effects, introduced material resolution scaling, and refined image quality into five levels.

New Machine Translations – Now supports Korean, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, and French





🛠️ Bug Fixes





– Fixed missing apron in main story

– Adjusted overly fast scroll wheel speed in UI

– Corrected some typos

– Fixed memory unlock issues