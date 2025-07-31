 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Marvel Rivals Grounded 2 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19429652 Edited 31 July 2025 – 14:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Dear players, Version 1.4 is officially live! 🎉
We’ve packed this update with a brand-new location, fresh outfits, new main story characters, and deeper storylines with Karlyn. Plus, we've made some system adjustments and optimizations to improve overall performance and stability.


👩‍🍳 New Characters


Quinn – A rebellious college girl
After an unexpected encounter, she ends up in a“partnership”with the player. She’s sharp-tongued and stubborn—think there’s a way to turn her attitude around?


Celia – A university student who refuses to be tied down by the academic system.
She’s out there all alone handing out surveys at the park... and yeah, her research topic might just have something to do with sex?!


SweetieBunny – The ultra-popular streaming idol
A viral star lighting up the net. Word is, if your donation’s big enough, you might just score a date with her?!


🍹 New Location


Park – A busy local hotspot with a naughty reputation among the exhibitionist crowd
Work out here to boost your stats, meet new ladies, and unlock steamier scenes with Karlyn!


👗 New Outfits


Tons of new outfits and outfit cards


👒 Accessories & Hats</h3>


♥️ New Actions


10 new secret memories
Plus 13 new caress-stage actions & 14 new insert-stage positions


👯‍♀️ Body Variety</h3>

New girls now feature more diverse body shapes—and yes, we’re working on letting players create their own character cards too!


⚙️ System Updates & Optimizations


Improved Rock-Paper-Scissors Gameplay – Lowered female characters' alcohol tolerance, plus added the “Mind Reading” skill, toggled in your notebook


Closet System Overhaul – Outfit application is now toggle-based and affects story animations, memory scenes, voyeur clips, and patrol events

Performance optimization – added DLSS and FSR (recommended to enable only one), adjusted visual effects, introduced material resolution scaling, and refined image quality into five levels.

New Machine Translations – Now supports Korean, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, and French


🛠️ Bug Fixes


– Fixed missing apron in main story
– Adjusted overly fast scroll wheel speed in UI
– Corrected some typos
– Fixed memory unlock issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 2710481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link