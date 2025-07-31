Hello Seedlings!



Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.



If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).



Here is today's changelog:



Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

❌ Fix to allow right click to remove items from the hotbar

❌ Fix for crash on time change when family visitors showed up to shops out of the level

❌ Fix for crash opening the ledger with the mouse in a certain position

❌ Fix for crash/hang when multiple ui screens clash on opening at the same time



🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix

