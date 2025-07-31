 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19429650 Edited 31 July 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ
❌ Fix to allow right click to remove items from the hotbar

❌ Fix for crash on time change when family visitors showed up to shops out of the level

❌ Fix for crash opening the ledger with the mouse in a certain position

❌ Fix for crash/hang when multiple ui screens clash on opening at the same time

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix

Changed files in this update

Windows Kynseed Content Depot 758871
