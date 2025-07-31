🛠 Patch Notes:

Improved the appearance of the popup in the sign customization app



Fixed incorrect model rendering in the bedroom



Improved box placement on surfaces



Fixed incorrect element visuals in repair mode when assigning a task to a worker - for example, wheels will no longer be attached if the employee dismantled brakes



Fixed a bug that prevented interaction with the Tow Dolly after loading a save



Fixed issues with bolts in repair mode - bolts no longer get stuck between parts if the player exits the mode before completing the task



Added sorting options on the listing portal



Added the ability to hide your own listings on the portal



💬 Let us know what you think onandWe’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:PS Our friends fromare launching their new game today:- feel free to check it out!