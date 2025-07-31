 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19429626 Edited 31 July 2025 – 14:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Improved the appearance of the popup in the sign customization app
  • Fixed incorrect model rendering in the bedroom
  • Improved box placement on surfaces
  • Fixed incorrect element visuals in repair mode when assigning a task to a worker - for example, wheels will no longer be attached if the employee dismantled brakes
  • Fixed a bug that prevented interaction with the Tow Dolly after loading a save
  • Fixed issues with bolts in repair mode - bolts no longer get stuck between parts if the player exits the mode before completing the task
  • Added sorting options on the listing portal
  • Added the ability to hide your own listings on the portal


