- Improved the appearance of the popup in the sign customization app
- Fixed incorrect model rendering in the bedroom
- Improved box placement on surfaces
- Fixed incorrect element visuals in repair mode when assigning a task to a worker - for example, wheels will no longer be attached if the employee dismantled brakes
- Fixed a bug that prevented interaction with the Tow Dolly after loading a save
- Fixed issues with bolts in repair mode - bolts no longer get stuck between parts if the player exits the mode before completing the task
- Added sorting options on the listing portal
- Added the ability to hide your own listings on the portal
