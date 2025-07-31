 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Marvel Rivals Grounded 2 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Hollow Knight: Silksong Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19429591 Edited 31 July 2025 – 13:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ADDED
  • Nothing for now.


CHANGED
  • Multiplayer version compatibility.
  • AI better picks its target when several are at its disposition.
  • AI now takes into account units cost when planning for an attack.
  • AI's aggressiveness is now properly influenced by the actual economical situation (allies vs enemies total income).


FIXED
  • AI was wrongly calculating supportive fire when making attack decisions, which could lead to some 'kamikaze' attacks.
  • Choices UI elements for next scenario(s) in campaigns were not translated when completing a campaign scenario.
  • Typo in french localization.

Changed files in this update

macOS English Dépôt : Operation Citadel MacOS Depot 1240631
  • Loading history…
Windows English Dépôt : Operation Citadel Windows Depot 1240632
  • Loading history…
Linux English Operation Citadel Depot : Linux Depot 1240634
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link