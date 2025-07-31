- Nothing for now.
CHANGED
- Multiplayer version compatibility.
- AI better picks its target when several are at its disposition.
- AI now takes into account units cost when planning for an attack.
- AI's aggressiveness is now properly influenced by the actual economical situation (allies vs enemies total income).
FIXED
- AI was wrongly calculating supportive fire when making attack decisions, which could lead to some 'kamikaze' attacks.
- Choices UI elements for next scenario(s) in campaigns were not translated when completing a campaign scenario.
- Typo in french localization.
