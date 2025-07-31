 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Marvel Rivals Grounded 2 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Hollow Knight: Silksong Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19429549 Edited 31 July 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

  1. Fixed some UI localization issues.

 

Gameplay Adjustments And Optimizations

 

  1. Added a custom modifier feature to Rogue mode (allows players to add personalized options alongside difficulty selection to adjust the gameplay experience).

  2. Adjusted hero \[Quinn] to always hit while in \[Hearts] state.

  3. Tuned AI's BP logic in Rogue mode.

  4. New option added in settings to enable quick battles in the sandbox.

 

Issues to Be Fixed And Pending Optimizations

 

  1. Multiple hero skills that increase levels did not level up correctly when activated simultaneously.

  2. In battle, \[kid] could revive abnormally due to passive healing if dying at the same time as other units.

  3. Rename feature for players in Rogue Mode is yet to be added.

  4. Some English localization content is pending implementation.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19429549
Depot 1278541
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link