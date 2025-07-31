Fix
Fixed some UI localization issues.
Gameplay Adjustments And Optimizations
Added a custom modifier feature to Rogue mode (allows players to add personalized options alongside difficulty selection to adjust the gameplay experience).
Adjusted hero \[Quinn] to always hit while in \[Hearts] state.
Tuned AI's BP logic in Rogue mode.
New option added in settings to enable quick battles in the sandbox.
Issues to Be Fixed And Pending Optimizations
Multiple hero skills that increase levels did not level up correctly when activated simultaneously.
In battle, \[kid] could revive abnormally due to passive healing if dying at the same time as other units.
Rename feature for players in Rogue Mode is yet to be added.
Some English localization content is pending implementation.
