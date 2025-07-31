🛠️ Space Bross is now live in Early Access! 🚀

After a long and chaotic journey through development, we’re incredibly excited (and slightly terrified) to finally share Space Bross with you.

This is just the beginning. Early Access means we’ll be building the game with your feedback, shaping it into the most unhinged, turret-packed revenge saga it can be. Expect updates, balance tweaks, new content, and probably a few panic fixes along the way.

To everyone who’s wishlisted, tested, shared, or just believed in a game where a retired astronaut goes to war over a chicken—thank you. You’ve helped bring this weird little universe to life.

Now go melt some aliens.



– The Space Bross Team