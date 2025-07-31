 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Marvel Rivals Grounded 2 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19429521 Edited 31 July 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Space Bross is now live in Early Access! 🚀

After a long and chaotic journey through development, we’re incredibly excited (and slightly terrified) to finally share Space Bross with you.

This is just the beginning. Early Access means we’ll be building the game with your feedback, shaping it into the most unhinged, turret-packed revenge saga it can be. Expect updates, balance tweaks, new content, and probably a few panic fixes along the way.

To everyone who’s wishlisted, tested, shared, or just believed in a game where a retired astronaut goes to war over a chicken—thank you. You’ve helped bring this weird little universe to life.

Now go melt some aliens.


– The Space Bross Team

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link