- Runway ML to support video upscale (up tp 40sec) and ACT2
- Luma AI DreamMachine video edit support
- Fix issue where DropBox upload errors were not visible to users
- You can copy the frame of the video in playhead position from video
item context menu. Paste it then to some plugin as source, for example
- You can now trim the video clips to the item boundaries:
usefull for video-to-video services (cost reduction, max lenght limitations)
- Plugin views now support hiding of properties based on other values
(for example, hiding redundant properties for certain models, when single plugin
handles multiple ways to generate stuff)
- Image sources in plugin views now immediately refreshed when editing
- Fix issue with local audio-to-text extraction inserting new items to start of the timeline
instead of item start, in "split words"-mode
- Timeline & renderview heigth is now preserved to project file
and applied on project load
- Fix crash when trying to open project archive from invalid url
Remember to update your plugins!!!
v1.3.1: Back to the videos
