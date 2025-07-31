- Runway ML to support video upscale (up tp 40sec) and ACT2

- Luma AI DreamMachine video edit support

- Fix issue where DropBox upload errors were not visible to users

- You can copy the frame of the video in playhead position from video

item context menu. Paste it then to some plugin as source, for example

- You can now trim the video clips to the item boundaries:

usefull for video-to-video services (cost reduction, max lenght limitations)

- Plugin views now support hiding of properties based on other values

(for example, hiding redundant properties for certain models, when single plugin

handles multiple ways to generate stuff)

- Image sources in plugin views now immediately refreshed when editing

- Fix issue with local audio-to-text extraction inserting new items to start of the timeline

instead of item start, in "split words"-mode

- Timeline & renderview heigth is now preserved to project file

and applied on project load

- Fix crash when trying to open project archive from invalid url



Remember to update your plugins!!!