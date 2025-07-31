today we release a small hotfix consisting of bugfixes and stability improvements.
- Buildings: Destroyed buildings now have their correct visuals after loading a savegame.
- Buildings: Fixing broken building logic that happened due to issues in the repair and destroy logic.
- Expeditions: Moved safe code in the dense forest expedition to a better location.
- Expeditions: Fixed floating balcony in village ruin.
- Electricity: Making sure that an energy network does not try to consume more energy from a resource mine that produces electricity than available.
- Hospitals: Increased max patients to 100.
- Road Build Mode: Road build modes now immediately displays construction costs for 1 segment when started in the context inspector.
- Schools: Increased max children to 50.
- Trading Posts: Fixed an error that could happen when entering a trading post.
- UI: Potential fix for an error that made header elements of the inspector stack upon each other indefinitely.
- Vehicles: Fixed vehicles getting stuck on terrain.
Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 1.0.9343.26534 #dd824c268
Changed files in this update