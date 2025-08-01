Dear players,

We are going to release an update to fix some issues. It will improve the game’s stability and player experience. The server will be down for maintenance.

Maintenance Time

14:00 to 15:00 am, Aug 1, 2025 UTC+8

Free Pass

The daily play limit for the Mistery Free Pass has now been adjusted to unlimited.

- The Free Pass will remain permanently available on Steam.

- Aside from Battle passes, shop and other out-of-match content being locked, core gameplay is identical to the full version.

- Players can matchmake with all players normally, and achievements/progress will carry over.

- To access the complete experience, purchase the full version of Mistery

Factions

Alternate: Transformation skills no longer grant extra HP after morphing.

Betrayer: Max HP bonus after evolution reduced from 100 → 75.

Characters

Robot: Active skill shields now grant immunity to electric shocks while active

Map

Operating Table:

- Healing: Full HP → 75 HP

- Shield restore: 50 → 20

Items

Toy Gun: Transformation duration on hit reduced from 15s → 12s

Second Life: Revived HP changed to 50% of max HP (instead of full)

Encounters

Quiz: Correct answer reward reduced from 2 → 1 sample

Localization

Fixed errors in some English texts

Bug Fixes

Fixed missing weapon attachment points on the Spy-Diver skin.

UI

Button size optimization