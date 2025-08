This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Branch

If you encounter an increase in issues, we kindly ask you to stop using the Beta version and contact us via X (formerly Twitter), Discord, or other channels.



Added

Changed

Changed the default audio volume 1.0 -> 0.5

Deprecated

Removed

Fixed

Fixed an issue where YAW drift correction may not function properly

Security