- Fix crashes on end game if players had disconnected, or had previously played another game in the same session (including tutorial)
- Door back to the ruins on the tutorial should now be clickable
- Bunch of fixes for errors on rejoining in progress games
- Host should now get player disconnect popups again
- Notification floaters were being queued up and not released correctly after combat.
- Paint pot sprites should now display correctly
- Fixes to reset player portraits in fight UI
- Fixed some issues players getting stuck in interactions without any UI appearing.
- At end of turn ensure UI clears its states to prevent the above in similar situations.
- Fixed an issue if a player opens a puzzle screen at the same time another player completes it, leading to a disconnect (Bookcase)
- Ensure audio is terminated when leaving a scenario (barks in tutorial, tutorial ambience carrying over to the next scenario)
- Whole bunch of audio tweaks and additions
Known issues:
- There are still some instances where interaction UI will not appear when it should. End your turn and see if the issue persists on the next turn.
- "The Lodge compels you!" screens sometimes to do not finish correctly. They should auto-hide after 15 seconds in these cases.
