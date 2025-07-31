 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Marvel Rivals Grounded 2 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19429101 Edited 31 July 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Build 0.2025.7.31b PT patch notes
  • Fix crashes on end game if players had disconnected, or had previously played another game in the same session (including tutorial)
  • Door back to the ruins on the tutorial should now be clickable
  • Bunch of fixes for errors on rejoining in progress games
  • Host should now get player disconnect popups again
  • Notification floaters were being queued up and not released correctly after combat.
  • Paint pot sprites should now display correctly
  • Fixes to reset player portraits in fight UI
  • Fixed some issues players getting stuck in interactions without any UI appearing.
  • At end of turn ensure UI clears its states to prevent the above in similar situations.
  • Fixed an issue if a player opens a puzzle screen at the same time another player completes it, leading to a disconnect (Bookcase)
  • Ensure audio is terminated when leaving a scenario (barks in tutorial, tutorial ambience carrying over to the next scenario)
  • Whole bunch of audio tweaks and additions


Known issues:
  • There are still some instances where interaction UI will not appear when it should. End your turn and see if the issue persists on the next turn.
  • "The Lodge compels you!" screens sometimes to do not finish correctly. They should auto-hide after 15 seconds in these cases.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3724861
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3724862
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link