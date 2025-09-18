■Patch Notes (Version 1.20)
・DLC "Halloween Costume Pack" support
(The "Halloween Costume Pack" DLC must be purchased separately and downloaded to use.)
・Minor bug fixes
・Quality of life improvements
■Release Date
September 18, 2025 10:00 JST
We hope this improves your Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 gameplay experience.
Announcing Patch 1.20 Update for Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3081321
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update