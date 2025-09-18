 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 19429085 Edited 18 September 2025 – 01:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
■Patch Notes (Version 1.20)
・DLC "Halloween Costume Pack" support
(The "Halloween Costume Pack" DLC must be purchased separately and downloaded to use.)
・Minor bug fixes
・Quality of life improvements

■Release Date
September 18, 2025 10:00 JST

We hope this improves your Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 gameplay experience.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3081321
