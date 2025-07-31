 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Marvel Rivals Grounded 2 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Hollow Knight: Silksong Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19429073 Edited 31 July 2025 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- [x] Demolitionist bombs discount increased
- [x] Collectors should no longer get stuck or chase scrolls
- [x] End day early door added to all levels and fixed an occasional bug encountered when using one
- [x] Poison and water staff cooldowns decreased

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3701131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link