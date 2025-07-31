 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19429041
-Fixed some further issues with entering/exiting hives.
-Fixed an issue causing the larvae to suddenly stop attacking.
-Adjusted speeds of player controlled units.
-Updated some of the UI.
-Improved the loading-in section of the game and fixed an issue with the host not spawning in the combat mode.

