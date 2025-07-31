Main rewards of the season

Arisaka Mortar (BR III, Japan)

Re.2000 serie 1 "1° Squadriglia FF.NN." (Germany)

Crusader - 21st Lancers,6th Armored Division

Josef Allerberger - Sniper II (Germany)

Stanley Hollis - Machine Gunner II (USA, British) - requires Elite BP

Main rewards of future seasons

Scotti Naval Rifle (BR V, Germany) (Seventh Season of 2025)

Kretz P13 (BR II, USA) (Eighth Season of 2025)

The next Battle Pass season is almost here - it will start on August 6th! Today we’ll show you the rewards in it and a sneak peek at the two subsequent seasons.The tropical weather and humidity presented unique challenges for soldiers in the Pacific theater, which in some cases led to ingenious solutions. One such was the Arisaka Mortar, a combination of an Arisaka Type 38 rifle and a Type 98 mortar. With this improvised weapon, Japanese soldiers tried to solve the problem of damp propellant charges in the Type 98 shells.You can easily take out whole squads with this weapon, but you have to reload it after each shot.In the Elite Battle Pass, you will also find a unique Re.2000 serie 1 and a unique camouflage for the Crusader.In this Battle Pass, you will receive an aircraft that can be assigned to its respective Fighter pilot squad and a camouflage that you can apply through the "Customization" menu of the respective tank.And of course unique soldiers for Germany and the USA:Take a look at the new weapons that will be waiting for you later!A fully automatic Italian rifle using the 6.5x52mm Carcano cartridge designed by Alfredo Scotti.This weapon was designed for the Navy as an anti-aircraft weapon to help sailors on patrol boats combat low-flying aircraft. Only a few prototypes were built, some even with AA sights, but it was never adopted for service.An experimental self-loading rifle chambered in .276 Enfield. It was developed in Britain during the 1910s by the Hungarian designer Frank Kretz. It didn’t fare well in the trials because its complexity and bulkiness.Despite its relatively slow rate of fire and small 5-round fixed magazine, it packs a punch with its high damage.As a reminder, Elite BP owners receive four unique weapons, two unique soldiers, one unique tank camouflage and one aircraft with unique camouflage by progressing in the Battle Pass. Meanwhile, players with basic BP receive one weapon and one unique soldier of the season.