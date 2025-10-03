 Skip to content
Major 3 October 2025 Build 19428911
Update notes via Steam Community

Command update: The mothership has deployed Mantlet systems to reinforce ground forces. Personnel are being converted into medium-class mechs, equipped with reinforced armor and heavy firepower. Expect orbital delivery of armor modules attaching to units in the field. Human soldiers are now fully integrated into Mantlet frames, transformed into formidable war machines.

The Xhaem got Berserkers and Gauss Storm, Hamorx got Iron Shark and Optimized truck. Yapheon got Armored Archon and Cyclops.

Build your orbital command now! Start producing mantlet cores and deploy your medium mech.

happy gaming.

