21 August 2025 Build 19428907
Update notes via Steam Community

The final character of Season 4, Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, joins today!

Check out her starter guide to see her gameplay in action!


Unlock Lucy now with Season Pass 4, or purchase her individually!




Let's rock!

Changed files in this update

GGST Content Depot 1384161
  • Loading history…
