31 July 2025 Build 19428825 Edited 31 July 2025 – 12:13:51 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some important updates:

  • Adjustment to the visual display of player statistics on the Pause screen;
  • Gameplay balancing in the first level, including monster spawn points;
  • Improvements to the initial map zoom and the zoom-out system as the map progresses;
  • Adjustment to resolution and windowed mode;
  • Correction of the spell skill description;
  • New feature: receive a gem when you complete a map without taking any damage;
  • History screen now accepts mouse clicks in addition to keyboard keys;
  • Some bug fixes.

