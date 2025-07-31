- Adjustment to the visual display of player statistics on the Pause screen;
- Gameplay balancing in the first level, including monster spawn points;
- Improvements to the initial map zoom and the zoom-out system as the map progresses;
- Adjustment to resolution and windowed mode;
- Correction of the spell skill description;
- New feature: receive a gem when you complete a map without taking any damage;
- History screen now accepts mouse clicks in addition to keyboard keys;
- Some bug fixes.
Update notes for version 1.18.7
Some important updates:
