Dear visitors,

Our aquarium has been updated with the following content:

🪼Linux version now available

We have now started distributing the Linux version.

The recommended specs are as follows.



\[Tested System Requirements]

Ubuntu 22.04 Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-10750H CPU @ 2.60GHz GeForce RTX2060 mobile



If you are playing the game for the first time, your language settings and display resolution may not be set correctly. Please open the settings screen from the menu screen (press ESC) and change the settings to your liking before playing.

This concludes the information from our aquarium.

Please continue to enjoy your stay.