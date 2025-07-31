- Normal guns now costs 100 points to maximize ammo. This price will increase in decimal rounds. So after round 10 it will be 200, on 20 will be 300, and going on and on. (It was 250, and would increase from 5 to 5 rounds).

- Normal guns with upgrade now costs 250 to maximize ammo. The price will also increase in decimal rounds: 10 = 500, 20 = 750, 30 = 1000 (The old price was 1000 on round 10)

- Especial guns still costs 1000 points to maximize ammo, since they are very strong, but their price will also increase from 10 to 10 rounds: 10 = 2000, 20 = 3000



- Ammo is now way cheaper, here how it works:- Adressed a bug where the player could loose both guns when hitting a Laser Tower with a knife.