31 July 2025 Build 19428646
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We just released a new build (0.6.0) with a small content update:

  • Two events that were already in the game have been enhanced with still CGs. If you have already played these events, you can replay them in the history, or simply access the CGs:

    • "Let me help you" on Aoki's timeline.

    • "An old-style breakfast" on Yuna's timeline.

  • One new chapter in the Main timeline has been added, along with a new game feature: the "Mystery Shop". Once this shop has been unveiled in the story, you can visit it by going out.

We planned on one update every two weeks, it took us a few more days to publish this one, as we experienced multiple rounds of bugs. We will try to keep this pace. The next update will have a new sex scene.

Cheers,

Chuck Wow, Good Flicks

Changed files in this update

