31 July 2025 Build 19428644 Edited 31 July 2025 – 11:52:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Increased damage of the knife and shovel

  • Increased the angle you need to look at for the Deer to freeze

  • After Swampy deals damage, he will return to Mode 1, giving you a chance to break the sprint

  • Train ride reworked to reduce lag during world generation

  • Improved NetCode in some areas to reduce CPU usage

  • Server region window has been moved to the center

  • Dropped items no longer fly away as far

  • Fixed a bug where the tunnel SEED didn't match during generation

  • Other minor tweaks and fixes

    ! P.S Since the game doesn't have version checking, it's recommended to avoid joining public lobbies — at least for the first few hours :) — until everyone has updated. !

Changed files in this update

