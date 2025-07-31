Increased damage of the knife and shovel

Increased the angle you need to look at for the Deer to freeze

After Swampy deals damage, he will return to Mode 1, giving you a chance to break the sprint

Train ride reworked to reduce lag during world generation

Improved NetCode in some areas to reduce CPU usage

Server region window has been moved to the center

Dropped items no longer fly away as far

Fixed a bug where the tunnel SEED didn't match during generation