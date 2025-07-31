Increased damage of the knife and shovel
Increased the angle you need to look at for the Deer to freeze
After Swampy deals damage, he will return to Mode 1, giving you a chance to break the sprint
Train ride reworked to reduce lag during world generation
Improved NetCode in some areas to reduce CPU usage
Server region window has been moved to the center
Dropped items no longer fly away as far
Fixed a bug where the tunnel SEED didn't match during generation
Other minor tweaks and fixes
! P.S Since the game doesn't have version checking, it's recommended to avoid joining public lobbies — at least for the first few hours :) — until everyone has updated. !
Update v.1.1.0
