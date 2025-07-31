☁️ Steam Cloud Save is Now Enabled!

🖥️ UI & Font Improvements

Improved legibility across menus by increasing font and UI sizes



Fixed incorrectly sized input icons for both keyboard and controller users



🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed a rare crash that could happen after killing a boss for the first time



Fixed multiple text wrapping issues that caused overflow or unnecessary line breaks



Fixed an issue that prevented leaderboards from functioning on Steam Deck



Fixed an issue where connecting an external controller on Deck disabled the internal one until restart



Fixed an issue where Hellshard tooltips appeared empty when using a controller



🕹️ Steam Deck Verification

🔮 What’s Next

A new arena

New spells and weapons

A 4th difficulty tier



It’s been a little while since our last patch, but we’ve been hard at work behind the scenes. Today’s update brings a much-requested feature and sets the stage for what’s coming next!You can now sync your save data across devices usingWe’ve tested this feature thoroughly, and it should work without issues. That said, we highly recommendfile before syncing just in case. You can find your save files in this location:AppData/Local/HELLBREAK/Saved/SaveGames/HELLBREAKSaveIf you’ve uninstalled the game before this patch and lost your data, reach out to us on Discord and we’ll help youfiles.Due to the issues mentioned above, Steam hadmarked the game as unsupported on Steam Deck. With these fixes now in place, this status should beWe know it’s been a bit quiet this month, butare on the way!We’re working on:The next patch is coming soon and will introduce:, especially for new players, to help ease into the chaos of HELLBREAKHere’s a teaser from one of the new weapons we’ve been working on:💀 Hint: it’sa melee weapon…