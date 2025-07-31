Hello everyone!
We are back with more fixes:
Destructible environment after triggering no longer affects car physics
Race hub can no longer be opened during a race
Diagnosis at repair stations now hides repaired parts
Fixed collision errors during mechanic mode
We're preparing two updates: one with bugfixes and another to polish the racing features. If you're interested in helping us shape the future of Underground Garage, we'd love to have you join our beta testing program!
How to Join the Beta Test?
It’s super simple:
#Open-ticket in the support channel and write "Underground Garage Tests"
Our team will grant you the Beta Tester role, unlocking access to dedicated testing channels.
Your feedback mean the world to us, and we can't wait to see what you think of the new features!
Changed files in this update