Hello everyone!

We are back with more fixes:

Destructible environment after triggering no longer affects car physics

Race hub can no longer be opened during a race

Diagnosis at repair stations now hides repaired parts

Fixed collision errors during mechanic mode

We're preparing two updates: one with bugfixes and another to polish the racing features. If you're interested in helping us shape the future of Underground Garage, we'd love to have you join our beta testing program!

How to Join the Beta Test?

It’s super simple:

Join our Discord server. #Open-ticket in the support channel and write "Underground Garage Tests" Our team will grant you the Beta Tester role, unlocking access to dedicated testing channels.

Your feedback mean the world to us, and we can't wait to see what you think of the new features!