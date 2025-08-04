Mysterious forces have adjusted the magic and combat abilities of the heroes.

The Forbidden Tablet has been opened, and we can once again reveal who has gained power and who faces new trials.



Swordsman

✨Lancer✨

⚪ Wind Blade: Increased damage, duration, and required level.

⚪ Stunning Strike: Increased damage, duration, and required level.

⚪ Cyclone: Increased area of effect.

⚪ Overrun: Increased damage, required level, and MP cost.

⚪ Piercing Gaze: Buff strengthened, increased MP cost, attack rating, and physical defense, reduced duration.

⚪ Leap of Death: Increased duration.



✨Crusader✨

⚪ Wind Blade 2: Increased damage, duration, and MP cost.

⚪ Comet Spiral: Increased damage and MP cost.

⚪ Stunning Strike 2: Increased duration and MP cost.

⚪ Lone Hero: Increased duration and MP cost.



✨Dragoon✨

⚪ Comet Tail: Increased damage and MP cost.

⚪ Enforcement 2: Increased MP cost.

⚪ Deadly Thrust: Increased damage and MP cost.

⚪ Stunning Strike 2: Increased MP cost.

⚪ Lone Hero: Increased duration and MP cost.



Paladin

✨Guardian✨

⚪ Holy Aura (Holy Fire 2): Increased damage and added a new effect that reduces enemies’ physical defense.

⚪ Last Stand: Positive effect strengthened, increased level and MP requirements, changed duration.

⚪ Judgment: Increased damage, duration, and MP requirements.

❌ Holy Shield 2 — skill removed.

🆕 Roots of Wrath: Immobilizes nearby enemies and deals damage to them.



✨Templar✨

⚪ Shield Bash 2: Increased damage and required level.

⚪ Holy Grail: Now restores HP instead of MP, and no longer requires MP.

⚪ Light Stream 2: Increased required level, MP cost, and damage.

⚪ Great Cross: Increased required level, MP cost, and damage.

⚪ Sacrifice: Increased healing effect and cooldown time.



Witch

✨Priestess✨

⚪ Fire Strike 2: Increased damage, required level, and MP cost.

⚪ Healing 2: Healing effect strengthened.

⚪ Group Healing 2: Increased MP cost, reduced cooldown, improved healing effect.

⚪ Blessing of Protection 2: Increased required level and MP cost, increased cooldown, reduced effect duration, strengthened positive effect.



Rogue

Increased base HP for Duelist, Cutthroat, and Black Guard classes.



✨Duelist✨

⚪ Parry Mastery → Battle Master: Now increases the character’s total attack.

⚪ Strong Blow: Increased stun duration.

⚪ Hurricane: Now includes a dash to the target, increased range to 12 m.



✨Black Guard✨

⚪ Cleave 2: Increased damage, required level, and MP cost.

⚪ Rise of the Blood Moon: Increased required level and MP cost.

⚪ Parry Mastery 2 → Parry Master: Now an active skill that reflects received damage.

⚪ Shadow Protection 2: Increased MP cost and damage.



✨Cutthroat✨

⚪ Cleave 2: Increased damage, required level, and MP cost.

⚪ Throwing Star: Added slow debuff, increased required level and MP cost.

⚪ Parry Mastery 2 → Parry Master: Now an active skill that reflects received damage.



✨Night Stalker✨

⚪ Eviscerate: Increased damage, required level, and MP cost.



Sorceress

Increased base HP for all first and second professions.

⚪ Painful Strike: Increased total damage.

⚪ Codex of Damage (Ram): Slow effect strengthened, cooldown reduced.

❌ Occult Codex (Weaken) — skill removed.

🆕 Occult Codex (Empower): Temporarily increases movement speed.



✨Succubus✨

⚪ Mugwort Codex (Crash 2): Increased damage and required level.

⚪ Scythes of Amon-Ra: Increased buff duration and requirements.

⚪ Codex of Curse (Shackles 2): Now immobilizes enemies, increased requirements.

⚪ Codex of Damage (Ram 2): Now AoE, increased damage, duration, and requirements.

⚪ Complete Codex (Death): Increased required level and MP cost.



✨Blood Witch✨

⚪ Codex of Damage (Ram 2): Now AoE, increased damage, duration, and requirements.

⚪ Occult Codex (Gluttony): Increased required level and MP cost, improved MP drain, and strengthened debuffs.



Archer

✨Hunter✨

⚪ Volley 2: Increased required level and MP cost, increased damage.

⚪ Blinding Burst: Increased required level and MP cost, increased effect duration.

⚪ Poison Splash: Increased required level and MP cost, reduced duration, strengthened buff.

⚪ Explosive Wave 2: Increased MP cost, strengthened debuff and damage.

⚪ Wind Force: Increased required level and MP cost, reduced cooldown, weakened buff.



Cannoneer

✨Mercenary✨

⚪ Seraphim: Increased MP cost, increased buff duration.

⚪ Healer: Increased MP cost, reduced cooldown.



If you find a new bug after the maintenance, please contact technical support.

🎮 Have a great game!