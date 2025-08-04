The village is under threat due to pesky Dwarves, and we need to find out where they came from. Scout their camp, but be careful—they usually guard their territory quite fiercely. Our hopes are with you. If you need help, remember you are always welcome in our village.If you have already reached level 70, quickly find Lucas in the village of Lupert to learn more about the Dwarves’ invasion. You will have a chain of 7 quests, and completing them will earn you a bunch of flowers to exchange for a prize box.Also, don’t forget to visit your old friend, Gate Bregal, in Berneo, who also has a couple of quests for you. Now, defeating monsters above level 70 gives you a chance to get a “Small Flower,” which can be exchanged for a gift box.Collect 50 Small Flowers, and Gate Bregal will help you craft the coveted Small Dwarf Box via the Crafting tab.Opening the Dwarf’s Small Box guarantees one Medium Flower and one of the following items:✨ Gacha Coin — 1 pcs✨ Huge Mana Potion — 10 pcs✨ Acceleration Potion — 3 pcs✨ Warrior Spirit (lvl 2) — 10 pcs✨ Ancient Knowledge Stone — 10 pcs✨ Ancient Knowledge Stone — 50 pcs✨ Ancient Knowledge Stone — 100 pcs✨ Luck Flower — 1 pcs✨ Blessed Transformation Scroll — 1 pcs✨ Cursed Transformation Scroll — 1 pcs✨ Weapon Enchantment Scroll — 5 pcs✨ Armor Enchantment Scroll — 5 pcs✨ Wind Enchantment Scroll — 5 pcs✨ Mysterious Pattern — 10 pcs✨ Invisibility Detection Stone — 5 pcs✨ Red Skull Box — 1 pcs✨ Blue Skull Box — 1 pcs✨ Yellow Skull Box — 1 pcs✨ Transparent Skull Box — 1 pcs✨ Fletto Flower Shard — 50 pcs✨ Medium Fast HP Recovery Potion — 5 pcs✨ Medium Fast MP Recovery Potion — 5 pcs✨ Medium Recovery Potion — 5 pcs✨ Snapy Pet Canned Food — 10 pcs✨ Fletto Flower Shard — 10 pcs✨ Magic Stone — 5 pcs✨ Fletto Concentrate — 10 pcs✨ Fletto Concentrate — 50 pcs✨ VIP Status (3 days) — 1 pcs✨ Ancient Knowledge Stone — 5 pcs✨ Ancient Knowledge Stone — 2 pcsTo craft the Dwarf’s Medium Box, you need 10 Medium Flowers.Inside, you will find one Large Flower and one of the following prizes:✨ Pink Swimsuit Box (lvl 90) (permanent) — 1 pcs✨ Pink Swimsuit Box (lvl 90) (30 days) — 1 pcs✨ Pink Swimsuit Box (lvl 90) (7 days) — 1 pcs✨ (Box) Stone Wind (7 days) — 1 pcs✨ (Box) Halls of Knowledge (7 days) — 1 pcs✨ High-Quality Large Bag (30 days) — 1 pcs✨ Vrokian Extract — 15 pcs✨ Renewed Life Necklace (1 day) — 3 pcs✨ MV Potion — 5 pcs✨ Armor Protection [Non-transferable] — 5 pcs✨ Weapon Protection [Non-transferable] — 5 pcs✨ Platinum Fletto Booster (3 hours) [Non-transferable] — 3 pcs✨ Large Mana Recovery Potion (1 hour) — 4 pcs✨ Medium Mana Recovery Potion (1 hour) — 5 pcs✨ Super Lucky Day (24 hours) — 1 pcs✨ Large HP Recovery Potion (1 hour) — 2 pcs✨ Medium HP Recovery Potion (1 hour) — 3 pcs✨ VIP Status (7 days) — 1 pcs✨ Experience Potion (24 hours) [Non-transferable] — 3 pcs✨ Protective Capsule [Non-transferable] — 3 pcs✨ Platinum Fletto Booster (1 hour) [Non-transferable] — 6 pcs✨ Fletto Booster (24 hours) [Non-transferable] — 6 pcs✨ Sacred Amethyst — 1 pcs✨ Sacred Ruby — 1 pcs✨ Sacred Sapphire — 1 pcs✨ Sacred Diamond — 1 pcs✨ Sacred Topaz — 1 pcs✨ Platinum Concentration Potion (168 hours) [Non-transferable] — 1 pcs✨ Rain Rune Box — 1 pcs✨ Earth Rune Box — 1 pcs✨ Fire Rune Box — 1 pcs✨ Air Rune Box — 1 pcs✨ Water Rune Box — 1 pcsIf you lack flowers or time, Medium Flowers can be purchased in the GXP store.To craft the Dwarf’s Large Box, you need 10 Large Flowers.Opening it grants you a Scarlet Flower and one of the valuable items:✨ Stone Wind (14 days) — 1 pcs✨ Stone Wind (30 days) — 1 pcs✨ Flame Breath (14 days) — 1 pcs✨ Flame Breath (30 days) — 1 pcs✨ Halls of Knowledge (14 days) — 1 pcs✨ Halls of Knowledge (30 days) — 1 pcs✨ Pink Unique Swimsuit Box (lvl 90) (permanent) — 1 pcs✨ Pink Unique Swimsuit Box (lvl 90) (30 days) — 1 pcs✨ Champion Wings — 1 pcs✨ Soul Stone (Intelligence, PK characteristic) (30 days) — 1 pcs✨ Soul Stone (Strength, PK characteristic) (30 days) — 1 pcs✨ Large Mana Recovery Potion (1 hour) — 20 pcs✨ Large HP Recovery Potion (1 hour) — 10 pcs✨ Experience Ring (30 days) — 1 pcs✨ Renewed Life Necklace (30 days) — 1 pcs✨ Lucky Earrings (30 days) — 1 pcs✨ VIP Status (30 days) — 1 pcsScarlet Flowers can be exchanged with Gate Bregal for valuable items:✨ For 12 Scarlet Flowers, you can get a Box with the unique pink swimsuit (permanent) (level 90).Boots:Effect: choose one of two upgrade options:Movement Speed +20% and Physical Defense +50, Critical Damage 0.1Damage Absorption (HP) +3% and Physical Defense +50, Critical Damage 0.1Shirt:Effect: choose one of two upgrade options:Physical Attack +60, Critical Damage 0.1Physical Attack +29 and Magical Attack +120, Critical Damage 0.1Gloves:Effect: choose one of two upgrade options:Physical Defense +50 and Critical Hit Chance +6Attack Speed +7% and Physical Defense +50Pants:Effect: choose one of two upgrade options:Physical Defense +270Magical Defense +100✨ For 3 Scarlet Flowers — Halls of Knowledge Box (+4% Attack and +4% HP)✨ For 3 Scarlet Flowers — Flame Breath Box (+4% Attack and +4% HP)✨ For 3 Scarlet Flowers — Stone Wind Box (+4% Attack and +4% HP)Unused “Flowers,” “Boxes,” and “Scarlet Flowers” will be deleted after the event ends.The event runs until August 18.Enjoy the game!