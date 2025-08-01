 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19428541 Edited 1 August 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update will be carried out at 03:00 AM on August 1, 2025, UTC time. At that time, the server will undergo update maintenance for approximately 30 minutes.

Unit HP Bar Visual Change

Optimized the visual of Units' HP bar, it now highlights the most recent damage the unit has taken.

Discord Friend

Now you can connect your Discord account to find your Discord friends in the game.

Balance Adjustments

Damage to Player HP

  • Scorpion's damage to Player HP 300 → 250

  • Typhoon's damage to Player HP 150 → 125

  • Farseer's damage to Player HP 300 → 250

  • Wraith's damage to Player HP 300 → 250

Developer's Note: Units with a price of 300 were dealing too much damage to players' HP, only 50 points less than giant units like Fortress. This change will give players a better chance against strategies involving these units.

Farseer

  • [Burst Mode] Attack Interval Modifier +150% → +200%

Developer's Note: After the last overall buff, the usage rate of the Farseer has risen to a level close to that of other units, as we expected. However, as many players have reported, the buffed [Burst Mode] lacks an obvious countermeasure. Therefore, we have decided to, while retaining its cost reduction, revert the Attack Interval Modifier change of the [Burst Mode] to +200%, to make it less efficient against smaller units.

War Factory

  • ATK 8355 → 7520(-10%)

  • [High Explosive Ammo] ATK -30% → -40%

Developer's Note: After the upkeep reduction, the usage rate of the War Factory has significantly increased and is now approaching the level of the Fortress, which is too high for a Titan unit.

Specialist

  • [Typhoon Specialist] Player HP Modifier 0 → -100

Bugfixes

  • Fixed the issue where Abyss's [Wreckage Recycling] would increase the damage of [Swarm Missiles].

Changed files in this update

