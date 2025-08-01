This update will be carried out at 03:00 AM on August 1, 2025, UTC time. At that time, the server will undergo update maintenance for approximately 30 minutes.

Unit HP Bar Visual Change

Optimized the visual of Units' HP bar, it now highlights the most recent damage the unit has taken.

Discord Friend

Now you can connect your Discord account to find your Discord friends in the game.

Balance Adjustments

Damage to Player HP

Scorpion's damage to Player HP 300 → 250

Typhoon's damage to Player HP 150 → 125

Farseer's damage to Player HP 300 → 250

Wraith's damage to Player HP 300 → 250

Developer's Note: Units with a price of 300 were dealing too much damage to players' HP, only 50 points less than giant units like Fortress. This change will give players a better chance against strategies involving these units.

Farseer

[Burst Mode] Attack Interval Modifier +150% → +200%

Developer's Note: After the last overall buff, the usage rate of the Farseer has risen to a level close to that of other units, as we expected. However, as many players have reported, the buffed [Burst Mode] lacks an obvious countermeasure. Therefore, we have decided to, while retaining its cost reduction, revert the Attack Interval Modifier change of the [Burst Mode] to +200%, to make it less efficient against smaller units.

War Factory

ATK 8355 → 7520(-10%)

[High Explosive Ammo] ATK -30% → -40%

Developer's Note: After the upkeep reduction, the usage rate of the War Factory has significantly increased and is now approaching the level of the Fortress, which is too high for a Titan unit.

Specialist

[Typhoon Specialist] Player HP Modifier 0 → -100

Bugfixes