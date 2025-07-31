 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19428441 Edited 31 July 2025 – 12:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi friends!

We’ve released a hotfix that resolves the DX7 bug — now you can safely use this car and remove the gearbox.

Thanks for your attention and understanding! Enjoy the game!

