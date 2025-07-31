Hello, this is Project Moon.
We have deployed the STEAM Platform 1.83.1 Version update that fixes the issues mentioned in our previous notice.
Please close the game, update the game client, and you can play the game without issues introduced with Version 1.83.0.
[Notice: Version 1.83.1 Update]
- Deployment ETA: After 2025.07.31 21:00 (KST)
- Content: Fixed the issues introduced with Version .1.83.0
※ Known Issues
- An issue where, in certain Encounters, the game would softlock
- An issue where certain effects of the E.G.O Gift Omnivibro-octovecti-bell did not activate in Focused Encounters
Please note that a properly updated version of the game will show Version number "1.83.1" at the bottom right corner of the game window.
However, as the mobile versions are still undergoing market reviews, we would like to suggest playing the game on the STEAM platform in the meantime until Version 1.83.1 is updated.
We will inform you again via an update once AOS & iOS versions are deployed.
Once again, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.
