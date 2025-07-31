 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Marvel Rivals Grounded 2 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19428171 Edited 31 July 2025 – 14:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Branch 1.0.79004 Release 2025-07-31

Hotfix release that fixes a couple of potential game hangs. It also reverts the UI change requiring ctrl+click to load cloud games from previous versions on release builds.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link