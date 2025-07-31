Main Branch 1.0.79004 Release 2025-07-31
Hotfix release that fixes a couple of potential game hangs. It also reverts the UI change requiring ctrl+click to load cloud games from previous versions on release builds.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hotfix release that fixes a couple of potential game hangs. It also reverts the UI change requiring ctrl+click to load cloud games from previous versions on release builds.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update