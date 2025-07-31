 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19428165 Edited 31 July 2025 – 12:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This one is a cool update honestly :D

  • [NEW] Sales day ! customers are faster and wants to buy! take this as an opportunity
  • [NEW] Ejection ragdoll on being killed (funny one)
  • Bug / crash fixes & performances improved

Changed files in this update

Depot 3788761
