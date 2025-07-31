Hey Dhadoomers!



We’ve just rolled out a fresh update with some subtle but important improvements to make your parkour antics feel even smoother. Our animation team has fine-tuned a few character movements to enhance fluidity and responsiveness — you might not notice it at first glance, but trust us, it’s there!



Alongside these tweaks, we’ve squashed some minor bugs reported by the community to ensure your obstacle-racing chaos stays glitch-free and fun.



Keep dashing, vaulting, and swinging — and as always, thanks for playing Dhadoom!



Stay tuned for more updates and see you in the next race!



— The Dhadoom! Team