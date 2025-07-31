Hi, all! Here comes a small patch with a few fixes:
🚒 Detect the presence of stale game files upon a crash - Steam failed to delete them for some folks, the game tries to load them, and then crashes
🐛 Hopefully fix inability to delete glades - if a glade with the same folder name existed inside the deleted-saves folder, the deletion would fail. Now it will rename the save folder, and proceed to moving it into deleted-saves
🐛 Fix floor pattern not being inherited when creating a snapped shape
✍️ Display a small link when a stair node is attached to a wall (before it was displaying a small circle around the node and that was not very clear ^^")
👩🏫 Add a tutorial hint on how to detach stairs from a wall
🧹 Sanitize a crash when using coloring menu on a wall that was just undone
🧹 Sanitize a crash related to zero length curves when drawing walls and fences
✍️ and while I was at it, I figured I'd finally improve the wall snapping UI. When snapping to a wall while drawing a wall or a fence, the game will display a solid line with a dot that follows the shape of the wall you're snapping to, instead of two straight dashed lines.
Love,
Ana & Tom
