Hi, all! Here comes a small patch with a few fixes:



🚒 Detect the presence of stale game files upon a crash - Steam failed to delete them for some folks, the game tries to load them, and then crashes

🐛 Hopefully fix inability to delete glades - if a glade with the same folder name existed inside the deleted-saves folder, the deletion would fail. Now it will rename the save folder, and proceed to moving it into deleted-saves

🐛 Fix floor pattern not being inherited when creating a snapped shape

✍️ Display a small link when a stair node is attached to a wall (before it was displaying a small circle around the node and that was not very clear ^^")

👩‍🏫 Add a tutorial hint on how to detach stairs from a wall

🧹 Sanitize a crash when using coloring menu on a wall that was just undone

🧹 Sanitize a crash related to zero length curves when drawing walls and fences

✍️ and while I was at it, I figured I'd finally improve the wall snapping UI. When snapping to a wall while drawing a wall or a fence, the game will display a solid line with a dot that follows the shape of the wall you're snapping to, instead of two straight dashed lines.



Love,

Ana & Tom