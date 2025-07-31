Every cell have 16 hormone levels. Each cell can set its own internal level. If a cell is colliding with another cell (surface protein bits needs to be matchin) or a cell is connected to another cell with a connection, the hormone level propagates.
If one cell sets its internal hormone level to 10, then colliding and connecting cells will have hormone level 9. The final value is always max(internal level, neighbour level - 1).
New DNA opcodes
- Jump (E/hp): Jump in DNA code based on current E and hp levels
- Jump (h): Jump in DNA code based on current hormone levels
- Set hormone: Set hormone level from DNA code
Modified DNA opcodes
- Fission: New connection mode (tri), creates a triangle with original cell and one cell connected to that
- Jump (reg): The original jump DNA opcode, now can jump on register validity and data value
New behavioral logic (DNA opcode sequence)
- Get hormone: gets the current hormone level
- Set hormone: sets the current hormone level from behavioral register value
- Attribute ratio: Outputs the E/E_max or hp/hp_max ratios scaled to 0..255
Bugfixes
- Siphon bug infinite energy glitch
- Circle spawner can not be set above 200 E
Changed files in this update