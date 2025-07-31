Jump (E/hp): Jump in DNA code based on current E and hp levels



Jump (h): Jump in DNA code based on current hormone levels



Set hormone: Set hormone level from DNA code



Fission: New connection mode (tri), creates a triangle with original cell and one cell connected to that



Jump (reg): The original jump DNA opcode, now can jump on register validity and data value



Get hormone: gets the current hormone level



Set hormone: sets the current hormone level from behavioral register value



Attribute ratio: Outputs the E/E_max or hp/hp_max ratios scaled to 0..255



Siphon bug infinite energy glitch



Circle spawner can not be set above 200 E



Every cell have 16 hormone levels. Each cell can set its own internal level. If a cell is colliding with another cell (surface protein bits needs to be matchin) or a cell is connected to another cell with a connection, the hormone level propagates.If one cell sets its internal hormone level to 10, then colliding and connecting cells will have hormone level 9. The final value is always max(internal level, neighbour level - 1).