Hello Raiders!

We’ve heard your feedback loud and clear - many of you mentioned that the amount of stun effects from enemies, especially in the later stages of the game, felt overwhelming and disrupted the gameplay experience.

In response, the latest update 1.0.6 reduces the number of enemies equipped with the Oil Spiller ability, which was a major source of stuns. In previous updates, we also shortened the duration of stuns - which should also have a positive impact on gameplay balance.



This change aims to make combat smoother and more enjoyable without compromising the challenge.

We truly appreciate your ongoing support and detailed feedback. Keep it coming, and stay tuned for more improvements!