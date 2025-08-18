This update includes minor bug fixes and stability improvements.
We’ve also improved the main menu, which now features a direct link to our Steam page with all of our games.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 32-bit The House of da Vinci WIN 32 Depot 522471
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit The House of da Vinci WIN 64 Depot 522472
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit The House of da Vinci OX 64 Depot 522474
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update