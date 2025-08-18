 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19427895 Edited 19 August 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. This update includes minor bug fixes and stability improvements.

  2. We’ve also improved the main menu, which now features a direct link to our Steam page with all of our games.

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit The House of da Vinci WIN 32 Depot 522471
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit The House of da Vinci WIN 64 Depot 522472
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit The House of da Vinci OX 64 Depot 522474
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link