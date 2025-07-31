 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19427837 Edited 31 July 2025 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added dedicated settings for toggling the visibility of each of the four optional stone UI buttons.
  • Travelling is not interrupted anymore by peaceful monsters casting indirectional spells.
  • Various other bug fixes.

