NUCLEAR NIGHTMARE: THE FOREST UPDATE 🌲❄️
Major Content Drop | Now Live
Brace yourselves, survivors. A frozen island of death awaits. Introducing our most intense and atmospheric update yet: THE FOREST. This isn’t just a new map — it’s a whole new nightmare.
NEW CONTENT & FEATURES
🌲 New Map: The Forest
Explore a haunting snow-covered island located in the east Siberian Sea, an area buried in white silence and fear. You'll need stealth, speed, and precision — especially on Nightmare difficulty — to make it out alive.
👁️🗨️ New Enemy: The Apex Predator (Exclusive to The Forest)
Our first ever Boss-Class Enemy.
Cannot be killed.
Can only be stunned. (30 - 60 seconds until regaining consciousness)
Spawns once randomly during a match
Hunts purely by sound. (No sight capability)
Use stealth to survive. Sneak... or stay frozen in place. One wrong step, and you're the prey.
🌊 Swimming & Breakable Icebergs (Forest-Exclusive Mechanics)
Entering water rapidly drains your warmth — death by freezing is real.
Cross icebergs to survive, but beware — they crack and shatter the longer you stand on them.
Every step is a gamble.
🎵 New Soundtrack Additions
Brand-new environmental music and tension stingers for The Forest, designed to enhance immersion and keep you on edge.
🔧 FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
Temporarily removed flamethrower stalling mechanic — pending overhaul with new animations.
Fixed flashlight drop bug when holding the revolver.
Massive performance upgrades — including AI, lighting, reflections, fog, particle systems, dynamic sky, materials, and more. Huge boost for Low Island and overall framerate stability across the entire game.
AI Navigation Overhaul — AI now:
Follows the fastest paths
Dynamically reroutes when stuck/ unable to find player
Can swim in Forest Map
Fixed helicopter reinforcement spawn bug in cutscenes for clients, helicopter would appear under the map.
Graphical fidelity improvements — decreased overall sharpness, and fog scattering effect.
Fixed issue with missing heads when leech attacks + first-person animations were disabled.
Accessories on skins now appear correctly in cutscenes.
Fixed Gas Canister explosion replication bug.
Map replay selection added — pick and revisit maps on mission failed/won screen.
Dynamic main menu screen — updates to reflect selected map.
Fixed Mimic barricade bug causing crash on pickup.
Fixed GPU crashes & game/render thread stalls — smoother gameplay guaranteed.
Hitbox system overhauled — better accuracy across all weapons.
Fixed bullets being blocked by certain props (e.g. huskies).
Fire system optimized — added pooling + fixed desync issues.
Fixed snowmobiles triggering mission failed in evac zones.
Open doors no longer block player movement.
Photograph objective UI now displays your image during animations.
Fixed Pickaxe disappearing bug.
🔮 WHAT'S NEXT?
Forest Part 2 is on the way, featuring:
Overhauled player models with real first-person hands
New enemy type: The Cultist
Expanded lore and events tied to the Forest
Additionally, our Technical Artist has wrapped another upcoming map — Facility-Based. We might sneak this into Part 2 if the timeline permits.
We’re listening closely to your feedback. This update wouldn’t be possible without the community — keep sending us bug reports, ideas, and chaos. See you in the snow, survivors. Stay quiet. Stay alive.
“Sound is death. Step carefully.”
– Nuclear Nightmare Dev Team
Changed files in this update