POPULAR TODAY
Major 31 July 2025 Build 19427786
Update notes via Steam Community

NUCLEAR NIGHTMARE: THE FOREST UPDATE 🌲❄️

Major Content Drop | Now Live

Brace yourselves, survivors. A frozen island of death awaits. Introducing our most intense and atmospheric update yet: THE FOREST. This isn’t just a new map — it’s a whole new nightmare.


NEW CONTENT & FEATURES

🌲 New Map: The Forest

Explore a haunting snow-covered island located in the east Siberian Sea, an area buried in white silence and fear. You'll need stealth, speed, and precision — especially on Nightmare difficulty — to make it out alive.

👁️‍🗨️ New Enemy: The Apex Predator (Exclusive to The Forest)

Our first ever Boss-Class Enemy.

  • Cannot be killed.

  • Can only be stunned. (30 - 60 seconds until regaining consciousness)

  • Spawns once randomly during a match

  • Hunts purely by sound. (No sight capability)
    Use stealth to survive. Sneak... or stay frozen in place. One wrong step, and you're the prey.

🌊 Swimming & Breakable Icebergs (Forest-Exclusive Mechanics)

  • Entering water rapidly drains your warmth — death by freezing is real.

  • Cross icebergs to survive, but beware — they crack and shatter the longer you stand on them.
    Every step is a gamble.

🎵 New Soundtrack Additions

Brand-new environmental music and tension stingers for The Forest, designed to enhance immersion and keep you on edge.

🔧 FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

  • Temporarily removed flamethrower stalling mechanic — pending overhaul with new animations.

  • Fixed flashlight drop bug when holding the revolver.

  • Massive performance upgrades — including AI, lighting, reflections, fog, particle systems, dynamic sky, materials, and more. Huge boost for Low Island and overall framerate stability across the entire game.

  • AI Navigation Overhaul — AI now:

    • Follows the fastest paths

    • Dynamically reroutes when stuck/ unable to find player

    • Can swim in Forest Map

  • Fixed helicopter reinforcement spawn bug in cutscenes for clients, helicopter would appear under the map.

  • Graphical fidelity improvements — decreased overall sharpness, and fog scattering effect.

  • Fixed issue with missing heads when leech attacks + first-person animations were disabled.

  • Accessories on skins now appear correctly in cutscenes.

  • Fixed Gas Canister explosion replication bug.

  • Map replay selection added — pick and revisit maps on mission failed/won screen.

  • Dynamic main menu screen — updates to reflect selected map.

  • Fixed Mimic barricade bug causing crash on pickup.

  • Fixed GPU crashes & game/render thread stalls — smoother gameplay guaranteed.

  • Hitbox system overhauled — better accuracy across all weapons.

  • Fixed bullets being blocked by certain props (e.g. huskies).

  • Fire system optimized — added pooling + fixed desync issues.

  • Fixed snowmobiles triggering mission failed in evac zones.

  • Open doors no longer block player movement.

  • Photograph objective UI now displays your image during animations.

  • Fixed Pickaxe disappearing bug.

🔮 WHAT'S NEXT?

  • Forest Part 2 is on the way, featuring:

    • Overhauled player models with real first-person hands

    • New enemy type: The Cultist

    • Expanded lore and events tied to the Forest

  • Additionally, our Technical Artist has wrapped another upcoming map — Facility-Based. We might sneak this into Part 2 if the timeline permits.

We’re listening closely to your feedback. This update wouldn’t be possible without the community — keep sending us bug reports, ideas, and chaos. See you in the snow, survivors. Stay quiet. Stay alive.

“Sound is death. Step carefully.”
 – Nuclear Nightmare Dev Team

