NUCLEAR NIGHTMARE: THE FOREST UPDATE 🌲❄️

Major Content Drop | Now Live

Brace yourselves, survivors. A frozen island of death awaits. Introducing our most intense and atmospheric update yet: THE FOREST. This isn’t just a new map — it’s a whole new nightmare.





NEW CONTENT & FEATURES

🌲 New Map: The Forest

Explore a haunting snow-covered island located in the east Siberian Sea, an area buried in white silence and fear. You'll need stealth, speed, and precision — especially on Nightmare difficulty — to make it out alive.

👁️‍🗨️ New Enemy: The Apex Predator (Exclusive to The Forest)

Our first ever Boss-Class Enemy.

Cannot be killed.





Can only be stunned. (30 - 60 seconds until regaining consciousness)





Spawns once randomly during a match





Hunts purely by sound. (No sight capability)

Use stealth to survive. Sneak... or stay frozen in place. One wrong step, and you're the prey.





🌊 Swimming & Breakable Icebergs (Forest-Exclusive Mechanics)

Entering water rapidly drains your warmth — death by freezing is real.





Cross icebergs to survive, but beware — they crack and shatter the longer you stand on them.

Every step is a gamble.





🎵 New Soundtrack Additions

Brand-new environmental music and tension stingers for The Forest, designed to enhance immersion and keep you on edge.

🔧 FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Temporarily removed flamethrower stalling mechanic — pending overhaul with new animations.





Fixed flashlight drop bug when holding the revolver.





Massive performance upgrades — including AI, lighting, reflections, fog, particle systems, dynamic sky, materials, and more. Huge boost for Low Island and overall framerate stability across the entire game.





AI Navigation Overhaul — AI now:



Follows the fastest paths



Dynamically reroutes when stuck/ unable to find player



Can swim in Forest Map





Fixed helicopter reinforcement spawn bug in cutscenes for clients, helicopter would appear under the map.





Graphical fidelity improvements — decreased overall sharpness, and fog scattering effect.





Fixed issue with missing heads when leech attacks + first-person animations were disabled.





Accessories on skins now appear correctly in cutscenes.





Fixed Gas Canister explosion replication bug .





Map replay selection added — pick and revisit maps on mission failed/won screen.





Dynamic main menu screen — updates to reflect selected map.





Fixed Mimic barricade bug causing crash on pickup.





Fixed GPU crashes & game/render thread stalls — smoother gameplay guaranteed.





Hitbox system overhauled — better accuracy across all weapons.





Fixed bullets being blocked by certain props (e.g. huskies).





Fire system optimized — added pooling + fixed desync issues.





Fixed snowmobiles triggering mission failed in evac zones.





Open doors no longer block player movement .





Photograph objective UI now displays your image during animations.





Fixed Pickaxe disappearing bug.





🔮 WHAT'S NEXT?

Forest Part 2 is on the way, featuring:



Overhauled player models with real first-person hands



New enemy type: The Cultist



Expanded lore and events tied to the Forest





Additionally, our Technical Artist has wrapped another upcoming map — Facility-Based. We might sneak this into Part 2 if the timeline permits.





We’re listening closely to your feedback. This update wouldn’t be possible without the community — keep sending us bug reports, ideas, and chaos. See you in the snow, survivors. Stay quiet. Stay alive.

“Sound is death. Step carefully.”

– Nuclear Nightmare Dev Team