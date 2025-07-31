Dear friends,

In this update, we focused on implementing changes to the castle siege procedure, as outlined in our roadmap. These changes aim to make sieges more dynamic and user-friendly. We also revisited the concept of concentrated powders. It is now limited to one stage, but R1 powders have received enhanced characteristics, balanced by additional crafting requirements.

Siege Mechanics

Enabled the players to choose a destination point when using tokens to teleport to the castle: Members of attacking guilds can select one of the points around the castle; Castle owners are automatically transported to the courtyard behind the castle walls;

The red phase variance has been changed to ±5 minutes of real time (instead of ±20%);

Added the ability to switch between game time and real time in the castle filling window;

Updated the display of the current phase via the castle pillar;

Changes to the capture procedure: To capture a castle, you must capture 2 points inside the castle and the Donjon (forts are excluded); 1 fort opens 1 gate; capturing the castle doesn’t require to burn both; In the future, we will reintroduce the functionality of dugouts: they will allow castle defenders to quickly move from the courtyard to the forts;

The castle capture widget now works at all times and shows the current progress everywhere around the castle;

Added a warning when attempting to fill an enemy castle;

Notifications about kills and kill streaks during castle sieges;

Increased seamless zones around T2 castles to better match their sizes;

Concentrated Powders

New bonuses to characteristics that powders get when concentrated: Regular buffs: Persistence upon death; Duration increased by +20%; Stat reduction: -15%; Cleansing resistance increased by +1; Combat powders: Damage increased by +30% (percentage of the difference between the current level and the next); Speed increased by +30%; Range increased by +30%; Requirements increased by +50% (percentage of the difference between the current level and the next); Healing powders: Active healing: +20% min. value; Mana requirements reduced by -25%; Attribute requirements increased by +50%; Range increased by +30%; Passive healing (Regeneration, Meditation): Persistence upon death; +20% min. value; +25% duration; Resistance increased by +1; Brewing concentrated powders is now 22% more effective; Added unified brushwood requirements for powder brewing, increasing with level: Lvl. 1 — 2 firewood; Lvl. 2 — 4 firewood; Lvl. 3 — 6 firewood; Lvl. 4 — 8 firewood; Lvl. 5 — 11 firewood; Lvl. 6 — 13 firewood; Lvl. 7 — 16 firewood; Lvl. 8 — 20 firewood; Lvl. 9 — 24 firewood.



Druid

In the previous update, we attempted to address the Druid balance issues through less restrictive measures. Having seen that this didn't produce the desired effect, we're now reverting to the stricter limitations originally planned. Whether temporarily or not, this update introduces a restriction allowing only one Druid per party.

We sincerely hope this measure will prove to be strictly temporary. In upcoming patches, we'll continue working on Druid balance adjustments to eventually eliminate the need for such restrictions altogether.

Added

NPCs for T2 seal processing and herb treaters in the counties of Unsund and Gwaelot: T2 seal processors allow the use of T2 mob trophies to obtain more seals;

Updated teleportation points for all castles;

Added new icons for token boxes;

Increased mob levels in T3 counties to 40-60 (boss levels remain unchanged until T10-T12 equipment is introduced);

Added a hint about reaching level 10.10 during the portal stage in the tutorial;

Unified armor and weapon names.

Fixes

Optimization and unification of general master materials and object master materials in villages;

Fixed the coal material in the campfire (especially noticeable in the starting village);

Best regards,

Atlant Games Team