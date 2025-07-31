Change Log: 2025-07-31
-- Fix UI navigation with gamepad in "quit menu" in main title
-- Fix UI navigation with gamepad in feedback popup
-- Fix UI navigation with gamepad in game menu popup
-- Fix whislist button do nothing on press
-- Add feedback shorcut (F5 / RS) and visual tip
-- Better game flow for Big Wave on color-match exploration phase
-- Increase gamepad dead zone for better cursor move
-- Fix gamepad movement in map
