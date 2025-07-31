Change Log: 2025-07-31

-- Fix UI navigation with gamepad in "quit menu" in main title

-- Fix UI navigation with gamepad in feedback popup

-- Fix UI navigation with gamepad in game menu popup

-- Fix whislist button do nothing on press

-- Add feedback shorcut (F5 / RS) and visual tip

-- Better game flow for Big Wave on color-match exploration phase

-- Increase gamepad dead zone for better cursor move

-- Fix gamepad movement in map