31 July 2025 Build 19427698 Edited 31 July 2025 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Change Log: 2025-07-31
-- Fix UI navigation with gamepad in "quit menu" in main title
-- Fix UI navigation with gamepad in feedback popup
-- Fix UI navigation with gamepad in game menu popup
-- Fix whislist button do nothing on press
-- Add feedback shorcut (F5 / RS) and visual tip
-- Better game flow for Big Wave on color-match exploration phase
-- Increase gamepad dead zone for better cursor move
-- Fix gamepad movement in map

