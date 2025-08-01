Good Day!

With every update, the game keeps getting better and better, we hope you’ll enjoy the fixes and new additions! 😊

Many of you asked for stone walls, and we added them in the previous update, but why stop there? That’s why, in this update, we’re introducing a new special type of structure/wall called Battlements!

They’re much stronger than other walls (and more expensive too), BUT they also act as platforms, making it easier to defend your base using ranged weapons!

One more important thing, they add more visual variety for those (like me too) who like to tinker with the aesthetic side of settlements. 🙂

💡Battlements will get visual lifting in the next update.

We’ve always wanted to improve the wildlife in our game, but major bugs and other features kept getting in the way. I’m happy to inform you that we’ve finally started making changes!

From now on, Ferins will roam the world, respond to the player, and search for food, water, shelter, and more. 😊

The world should also feel more alive thanks to new improvements in enemy AI.

Lone monsters will now wander the world, and if they choose to, they’ll taint the berry bushes.

This ties neatly into the Ferin AI: if a Ferin eats the tainted berries, it will get sick and eventually transform into a monster version, UNLESS you heal it with the new Taint Cleansing Bolts! Then, it will become friendly to you.

💡Ferins, and other animals, will continue to receive upgrades in the near future.

💡Not all the monster have the ability for tainting the berries, Hunter Felfs can do that. This way this should be more balanced.

We’ve also added the ability to refuel mana through the mana pipeline connections!

If you build a proper pipeline network across the island, there’ll be no need to search for mana springs anymore. 🙂

As for playable characters, we want to make traversing the islands easier, more enjoyable (and cooler).In this update, we’ve upgraded jumping for the Mech, you can now adjust jump height depending on how long you hold the jump button.

If you hold it long enough, you’ll charge it to the max. Only this max-charged jump will consume mana :)

💡Next in line are improvements to Ragna's flying, and after that, Tru will finally get a cool way to travel across the islands!

We’ve added shortcuts to every tab in the RPG menu!

Please keep in mind this is still a work in progress—exiting the game using the shortcut for the current tab will be coming in the next update!



💡 We’ll also be adding numeric shortcuts for structures soon.

Oh, and thanks to your feedback, we’ve added the ability for Tru to swim!

A popular misconception is that dwarves don’t swim. The truth is, they do! They just don’t enjoy it much… but their pride, resilience, and stamina keep them afloat. 😄

Check out the full list of improvements and fixes below.👇

Changelog for Update #27 (ver. 0.8.27):

🌟HIGHLIGHTS🌟

🔷 New Technology – Battlements

🔷 New Technology – Taint Cleansing Bolts

🔷 Adjustable High Jump ability for the Mech (depends on how long you hold the jump button)

🔷 Added new mechanic that allows the Mech to refuel mana at mana pipeline connections

🔷 Tru can swim now

🔷 Added shortcuts for all tabs in the RPG menu

🔷 Crows Improvements:

💠 Fixed collision for crows' nests and surrounding areas – they should no longer go underground

💠 Crows now fly between the Raven Watchtower and the Main Base, depending on the player's location

💠 Increased interaction radius when claiming a Raven

💠 Failsafe added for a bug where crows would spawn and fall underground, just in case

🪄 AI & WORLD IMMERSION 🪄

🔷 Ferins (fox-like creatures) now roam the world dynamically, searching for food, water, and shelter

🔷 Berry Bushes can now be tainted by Hunter Felflings

🔷 If berries are tainted, you can no longer pick them

🔷 Tainted berries can be purified using Taint Cleaning Extract

🔷 If a Ferin eats tainted berries or drinks tainted water, it becomes sick – eventually turning into a Tainted Ferin

🔷 Sick Ferins can be healed by hitting them with Taint Cleansing Bolts

🔷 Ferins will behave differently toward the player depending on their current state (Healed, Sick, Wild, Tainted)

🔷 Enemies now guard their origin area and roam around it

🛠️Other Improvements & FIXES🛠️

🔷 Added SFX cue for attack timing, helping with combos

🔷 Improved gate placement grid, allowing for more flexible building and chaining

🔷 Default key for rotating structures is now ‘R’

🔷 (Co-op Fix): Status visual effects (like fire) now disappear properly on the client side

🔷 Fixed an issue where settlement requirement popups wouldn’t appear near crows

🔷 Quest “Bees”: Objective now refreshes properly

🔷 Quest “Lake and Bees”: Removed the objective to craft a Watering Can

🔷 Healiong bees nest no longer requires a Watering Can

🔷 Fixed Tru’s getting damage visual effects

🔷 Building ruins now emit smoke effects

🔷 Polished animations for burning bushes

🔷 Polished animations for snow melting

🔷 Added some missing icons

🔷Fix for settlers that sometimes they teleport if you change their home, delate current and build new one

If you want to chat with us about the game, or just hang out and talk about hobbies, other games, or life, join us on Discord! 🙂

We always welcome your feedback!

On that note, I want to thank all of you for reporting bugs and sharing your thoughts about the game.

Shoutout to SilverSpeedy for another great piece of feedback, much appreciated, as always!

See you soon!

Damian

Rock and Stone! 🪨⚒️

Just for laughs, butt drifting Ferin: