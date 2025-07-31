 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19427506
Update notes via Steam Community
■Ver.1.1.3 Patch Notes
・An issue where the game would not start if the file path for the game's install directory or the save data file directory contained non-ASCII characters has been fixed.
・Various other issues have been fixed.

※Non-ASCII characters include Asian language scripts, accented characters, and many other symbols.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3813351
