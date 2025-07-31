■Ver.1.1.3 Patch Notes
・An issue where the game would not start if the file path for the game's install directory or the save data file directory contained non-ASCII characters has been fixed.
・Various other issues have been fixed.
※Non-ASCII characters include Asian language scripts, accented characters, and many other symbols.
Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced has been updated to Ver.1.1.3.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update