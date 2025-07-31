🔧 Bug Fixes
Fixed an interaction bug where certain materials caused sound effects to loop indefinitely after being collected.
Fixed a level-up logic bug that could cause save data to retain level-up progress even after a failed battle, and corrected display errors in HP values.
Fixed an issue with the "Close Call" skill where revived units incorrectly prompted “no tile available” despite a valid tile being present.
🎨 UI Improvements
The level-up window now auto-closes after upgrading.
Adjusted the position of the guiding arrow in the upgrade interface.
Fixed a bug where an English text label appeared blank.
🧹 Optimization
Adjusted the general Qi regeneration rate from 50% of attack power to 30%.
Improved enemy attack range display: enemy attack ranges are now highlighted to assist player positioning; players now only see tiles that are actually attackable.
✨ New Feature
Added a new "Dynamic Difficulty" option: when enabled, enemy strength will automatically scale at the start of battle based on the strength of the player’s team.
