



The Duriano development team is incredibly excited to announce a significant update: Patch 0.4.0, which is now ready to elevate your gaming experience to new heights of intensity and challenge. This update focuses on game balance adjustments, the introduction of new difficulty levels, and various content improvements to ensure Duriano remains an unforgettable adventure.

We have consistently gathered valuable feedback and suggestions from our players, using them to continuously refine and improve the game. Patch 0.4.0 is the result of that unwavering commitment. We are confident that these changes will bring about thrilling new challenges and well-deserved rewards for those who earn them.

Key Updates in Patch 0.4.0

General Gameplay Update

Boss's Mechanics Rework: Surtr, The First Giant

Surtr will no longer be a pushover! After being a punching bag for too long, we decided to make him a true boss. Surtr now has 13 new moves, spread across different difficulty levels. As the difficulty goes up, Surtr's moves become even more dangerous. Watch out, because this fire giant is getting serious!

Miniboss Damage Reduced

We decided to slightly lower miniboss damage. This is because the new, harder difficulties greatly increase monster damage, and we don't want players to be overwhelmed by our minibosses.

Contest Chamber Now Gives a Little Bit EXP

We decided to give contest chambers a small amount of EXP. This is because EXP is very important for players to survive the tough monsters right now, especially with the new, harder difficulty levels added in the update.

Removed Slow Motion when Using God's Trails or Succeeding Dodge Boss's Skill by Dash

We tried to make the game more exciting, but the slow-motion effect for God's Trails and successful boss dodges made gameplay feel less smooth. So, we've decided to remove this slow-motion feature.

New Permanent Stat Added: Thorn (Tier 4)

Unlocked when all Tier 3 permanent stats reach max level. Prepare for unparalleled defensive power!

Feature Update

New Difficulty Mode: Duriano

Test the fury of Duriano! Face a new difficulty mode that will push your limits. Battle through harsh environments and unbelievably strong enemies. Prove you are a true warrior who can conquer the Duriano!

New achievement: Welcome to Valhalla Unlock when win the Duriano difficulty for the first time, a special achievement awaits: Welcome to Valhalla. This is a symbol of honor, demonstrating your exceptional abilities.

Balance Update

Buffed Jötunnshard and its Augments

This weapon was still weak in the last update, so we will buff it a little. Jötunnshard Now +1 Split Shot Now +1 Split Shot for every 10 player's levels This weapon's Split Shot will now deal 100% damage and can receive attack effects. Frozen Tear Removed +1 Split Shot Ice bullet damage scaling changed from 50% Spell Damage > 100% Spell Damage Augment's Crit Damage changed from 0 > 5 Shard of Avalanche Frozen wind damage scaling changed from 100% Spell Damage > 150% Spell Damage Ice of Eternity Trail Pray damage amplification changed from 25% > 50% Absolute Zero Seal Frozen burst damage scaling changed from 150% Spell Damage > 200% Spell Damage Augment's Crit Damage changed from 0 > 5 Frostbite's Emblem Freeze damage changed from 5% of an enemy's maximum health > 10% of an enemy's maximum health (except bosses and minibosses) Trail Pray damage amplification changed from 25% > 50% Wrath of Winter Augment's Crit Damage changed from 5 > 25 Fimbul Winter Augment's Crit Damage changed from 5 > 25



Art & VFX Update

New textures for Cherry, SpicyDog, Ember Pear, Melon, and Hot Of Tamer.

New death animation for bosses and minibosses.

Music & SFX Update

New SFX for every Surtr move.

Bug fixes

Fixed bug enemies amount text

Fixed Vidar's Destruction damage bug

Fixed bug EXP drop rate in horde chamber

Fixed bug where Loki's Deceptive Runes (War Hammer’s augment) doesn't have description

Fixed bug where player enter black room after press restart

Fixed bug where Rune of the Alfheim reduce HP from Max HP instead of current HP

Fixed bug where player pick up coin and xp get into yourself ,Coin and xp Stuck on the map and can't collect it.

Fixed bug where coin and exp from coin / exp bag didn't disappear

Fixed bug where HP Regeneration doesn't work

The Duriano team sincerely hopes that Patch 0.4.0 will provide all of you with an even more enjoyable and challenging gaming experience. We are committed to continuously improving Duriano in the future and extend our gratitude for your continued support and loyalty.

Prepare yourselves for the new battles, and conquer the Duriano difficulty!

Good luck on your adventures.