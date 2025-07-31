 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Marvel Rivals Grounded 2 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 31 July 2025 Build 19427329 Edited 31 July 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 2.5.5 is live:

What's new:

  • Added option to show player names on cards

  • Added option to show player name and position in rankings

  • Skip Pass costs 1 stamina

  • Stamina upgrade for Deluxe Locker Room is no longer duplicated

  • When upgrading card draw, show a hint above the draw icons

  • Scale down keyword descriptions if they cannot fit the screen

  • Show the correct card cost in draw and discard piles after a card was played with modified cost

  • Auto play only stops for mapped keys, ignoring Alt+Tab and similar

  • Fixed default DPI for scaled displays

  • Added display scaling option in settings

  • Added option to use the right mouse click on End Turn button

  • Fixed cut-off bug with certain screen resolutions

  • Added hint that you can click the team name during match to see their deck

  • Mods can now load CSV files using cbLoadCSV(2)

  • Warn about missing mods when loading a saved game

  • Modded cards in Team Editor now load properly after restart

  • Fixed text layout in some languages when you have no players in top 10 during halftime card choice

The same changes are coming to Android version as well as soon as Play Store approves it.

Have fun playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2995451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link