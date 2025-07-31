Added option to show player names on cards

Added option to show player name and position in rankings

Skip Pass costs 1 stamina

Stamina upgrade for Deluxe Locker Room is no longer duplicated

When upgrading card draw, show a hint above the draw icons

Scale down keyword descriptions if they cannot fit the screen

Show the correct card cost in draw and discard piles after a card was played with modified cost

Auto play only stops for mapped keys, ignoring Alt+Tab and similar

Fixed default DPI for scaled displays

Added display scaling option in settings

Added option to use the right mouse click on End Turn button

Fixed cut-off bug with certain screen resolutions

Added hint that you can click the team name during match to see their deck

Mods can now load CSV files using cbLoadCSV(2)

Warn about missing mods when loading a saved game

Modded cards in Team Editor now load properly after restart