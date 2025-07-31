Update 2.5.5 is live:
What's new:
Added option to show player names on cards
Added option to show player name and position in rankings
Skip Pass costs 1 stamina
Stamina upgrade for Deluxe Locker Room is no longer duplicated
When upgrading card draw, show a hint above the draw icons
Scale down keyword descriptions if they cannot fit the screen
Show the correct card cost in draw and discard piles after a card was played with modified cost
Auto play only stops for mapped keys, ignoring Alt+Tab and similar
Fixed default DPI for scaled displays
Added display scaling option in settings
Added option to use the right mouse click on End Turn button
Fixed cut-off bug with certain screen resolutions
Added hint that you can click the team name during match to see their deck
Mods can now load CSV files using cbLoadCSV(2)
Warn about missing mods when loading a saved game
Modded cards in Team Editor now load properly after restart
Fixed text layout in some languages when you have no players in top 10 during halftime card choice
The same changes are coming to Android version as well as soon as Play Store approves it.
Have fun playing!
Changed files in this update