💥 Mighty Arms is OUT NOW on Steam!

Starting today, August 1st, 2025, you can dive head-first into the most explosive construction brawler ever made.

Play as John Builder, the walking wrecking ball with fists of fury, and tear through armies of rogue construction bots gone mad. Elon Fusk's machines aren’t just malfunctioning — they’re out for blood. And you're all that stands in their way (or above them, mid-air, mid-punch).

🔥 Here’s what you can do RIGHT NOW:

🥊 Wreck with physics – Every swing, slam, and uppercut is gloriously unpredictable. Chaos is not a bug, it’s a feature.

🤖 Fight absurd robo-enemies – Hovering drones, drill-bots, and Fusk’s finest death machines.

🔧 Upgrade and go wild – Launch fists like rockets. Sprint like a caffeinated rhino. Be the destruction.

😵 Meet the weirdos – Elon Fusk, your boss, and you, possibly the strangest of all.

☕ Sip some coffee – Even demolition heroes need a quick break between chaos.

⚠️ This is not a drill.

You're not here to fix things, you're here to smash them to bits.

Grab your hard hat and jump into Mighty Arms right now. The construction site will never be the same again.

👉 Play it now on Steam

👷‍♂️ Tell your crew. Bring friends. Throw fists.

🧱 If you want to support the game further, be sure to leave a honest review!

Watch the release trailer:

Thank you for your support.

🛠️ Just another day on the world’s most dangerous construction site. Time to get back to work.