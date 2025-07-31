Jumping Steve has changed alot over the last year.

After the game was released, I realised it was slow to get going and boring, so i rushed to re-make it. I had to enjoy it myself, so i ended up working for upto 10 hours a day at the computer screen, Its my first game so there is a lot to learn.

There ended up bing a lot of bugs and i was tired, so i had a break and now i'm back on track.

The next game i do will be early access for sure.

NEW CHANGE LOG:

1. Achievement box moved to the front.

2. Fixed a recurring UI problem in Campaign

3. Changed Campaign level 2 background colour so you can see slimes after eating the purple mushroom

4. Change a lot of the buttons to go with the colour scheme (not final yet, the log book looks strange)

5. Slowed down the worm holes

6. Changed the crow spawning so it has more variety

7. slot machine fixed so you don't lose if you hold after a win

8. returning to save slot screen is no longer deleting the text

9. A few other small fixes

WHATS THE PLAN?

A testing and bug fixing session over the next week (maybe two depending on how much time i have to work on it) Finish the arcade score system and other scoreboard related things (like adding what controls you used, since pad is alot easier, i like to know these things.) have another look into a global scoreboard (I think steam made it easier recently, but that could have been a dream) Then eventually (probably while i do the other stuff because its more fun) add more mini games and challenges.

I have also made a free game called Find The Blue Dot, It can be found on stevesgames.co.uk

https://www.stevesgames.co.uk/findthebluedot/index.html

Tell your friends and social media if you have a bit of spare time.