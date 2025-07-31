A THOUSAND APOLOGIES that we've been missing for a long time, but we've been missing for a reason, the work is in full swing. Finally, we can come back to YOU, BROTHERS, with the news from our studio.

Right today, the game has released a content addition for the game Russ vs Lizards 2.



The full list of updates can be found below:

"WAVE" MODE. A new level of "HYPERBOREA", which can be completed alone or with friends. Repel the attack of hundreds of lizards in the "Challenge" mode. LEADERBOARDS for wave mode. Now you can not only kill crowds of lizards, but also compete with OTHER PLAYERS to see who made it COOLER. A new opponent is the Fire Lizard officer. A mini boss designed to diversify your game in old locations and on a new map for WAVE mode.

Improvements:

Hub updates. Now you can summon more opponents in the ARENA in the hub

Treatment and mana recovery have also become available for the Hub

Improved lighting in various locations

Fixing the Stuck Lizards

Other minor bug fixes

We would also like to share with you further updates for the game. We have already prepared a NEW MAP and a NEW CHARACTER for you, we are rolling and testing them at the moment. The release is scheduled for this fall!

And finally, our studio, SMOLA GAMES (aka theBratans), is not only slowly working on the second part and thinking HARD about what to do next with the game's universe, but is also busy working on a SMALL project unrelated to Rus and Lizards, which we also hope to announce this fall.

GOOD LUCK, brothers!