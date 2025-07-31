 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19427295
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Fiesta shirt
  • Fixed delayed taxidermy issues with skulls – all released skulls should now be available for delayed taxidermy!

Changed files in this update

Windows theHunter Content Depot 253711
Windows theHunter Beta Depot Depot 253712
