This update fixes a number of bugs and issues, reduces filesize, and adds some new features.
New:
- Added a sound test menu to listen to the game's entire OST.
- Added a Booklet viewer
- Added a Tutorial for battles
Bugs/issues addressed:
- Capped FPS, as FPS >60 would break certain parts of the game.
- Shrunk filesize significantly
- Save system overhauled
- Map/pin system overhauled
- Controller QOL upgrades
- Fixed a bug with portals/caves where they wouldn't instantly trigger after a battle was triggered on their tile.
- Updated battle UI for clarity
- Updated/added explanation signs for clarity
- Numerous smaller fixes
Changed files in this update