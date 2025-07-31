 Skip to content

31 July 2025 Build 19427209
This update fixes a number of bugs and issues, reduces filesize, and adds some new features.

New:


  • Added a sound test menu to listen to the game's entire OST.
  • Added a Booklet viewer
  • Added a Tutorial for battles


Bugs/issues addressed:


  • Capped FPS, as FPS >60 would break certain parts of the game.
  • Shrunk filesize significantly
  • Save system overhauled
  • Map/pin system overhauled
  • Controller QOL upgrades
  • Fixed a bug with portals/caves where they wouldn't instantly trigger after a battle was triggered on their tile.
  • Updated battle UI for clarity
  • Updated/added explanation signs for clarity
  • Numerous smaller fixes



